Human Rights Observatory

Guinea : RSF and AIPS call for release of two imprisoned journalists

By assistante Afrique
NewsThe International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the NGO Reporters Without Borders (RSF) are joining forces to call for the immediate release of journalist Amadou Diouldé Diallo, one of the doyens of the Guinean press, who is being jailed in Conakry, and of sports journalist Ibrahima Sadio Bah. They are simply demanding that the law decriminalising press offences in Guinea be respected. Amadou Diouldé Diallo was arrested on February 27th in Conakry.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


