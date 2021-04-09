Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Three ways RNA is being used in the next generation of medical treatment

By Oliver Rogoyski, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in RNA biology and biochemistry, University of Surrey
You might have heard the term “RNA” recently thanks to the development of the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines, which protect against COVID-19. But the potential medical uses of RNA molecules go much further than vaccines.

RNAs, or ribonucleic acids, are some of the most important molecules for life on this planet. RNA is found in every cell in the body, and plays an important role in the flow of genetic information.

“Messenger”…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


