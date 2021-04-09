Five questions that need answering in a COVID public inquiry
By Chris Zebrowski, Lecturer in Politics and International Relations, Loughborough University
Daniel Sage, Reader in Organisation Studies, Loughborough University
Nina Marie Jörden, Research Assistant, Enhancing the Use of Resilience in the Covid-19 Response, Loughborough University
Beyond the immediate questions of NHS funding and the timing of decisions, some controversial governance choices need to be urgently addressed.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, April 9, 2021