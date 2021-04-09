Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Are vegan diets good for your heart?

By Clare Oliver-Williams, Research Fellow, University of Cambridge
Share this article
Cutting out dairy, eggs and meat is thought to prevent and reverse heart disease. But as our latest study shows, the evidence doesn't back this claim up.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Chad: Internet shutdowns impeding freedom of expression
~ Guinea : RSF and AIPS call for release of two imprisoned journalists
~ Three ways RNA is being used in the next generation of medical treatment
~ Five questions that need answering in a COVID public inquiry
~ View from The Hill: Voters could wreak vengeance if Scott Morrison can't get rollout back on track
~ Concern is mounting about zombie companies: why that matters for the economic recovery
~ Prince Philip dies: old-school European aristocrat and dedicated royal consort
~ Prince Philip dies: his marriage to the Queen and their part in 1,000 years of European royal dynastic history
~ We found methane-eating bacteria living in a common Australian tree. It could be a game changer for curbing greenhouse gases
~ Kenyan activists intimidated as irked citizens stage online protest against IMF loans
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter