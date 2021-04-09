Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Prince Philip dies: old-school European aristocrat and dedicated royal consort

By Sean Lang, Senior Lecturer in History, Anglia Ruskin University
Share this article
Born into post-World War I European royalty, the Duke of Edinburgh came to represent the archetypal English aristocrat. Along with those 'gaffes'.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Chad: Internet shutdowns impeding freedom of expression
~ Guinea : RSF and AIPS call for release of two imprisoned journalists
~ Three ways RNA is being used in the next generation of medical treatment
~ Five questions that need answering in a COVID public inquiry
~ View from The Hill: Voters could wreak vengeance if Scott Morrison can't get rollout back on track
~ Are vegan diets good for your heart?
~ Concern is mounting about zombie companies: why that matters for the economic recovery
~ Prince Philip dies: his marriage to the Queen and their part in 1,000 years of European royal dynastic history
~ We found methane-eating bacteria living in a common Australian tree. It could be a game changer for curbing greenhouse gases
~ Kenyan activists intimidated as irked citizens stage online protest against IMF loans
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter