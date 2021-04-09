Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kenyan activists intimidated as irked citizens stage online protest against IMF loans

By Njeri Wangari
Using hashtags #StopLoaningKenya and #StopGivingKenyaLoans, Kenyans expressed frustration at the IMF for approving additional debt intended to fund a response to COVID-19. State intimidates social media users to quit dissent.


