Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

There's a long and devastating history behind the proposal for a nuclear waste dump in South Australia

By Katherine Aigner, PhD candidate Centre for Aboriginal Economic Policy, Australian National University
Share this article
On Saturday at the Adelaide Festival there will a public showing of Australian Atomic Confessions, a documentary I co-directed about the tragic and long-lasting effects of the atomic weapons testing carried out by Britain in South Australia in the 1950s.

Amid works from 20 artists reflecting on nuclear trauma as experienced by Indigenous peoples, the discussion that follows will focus on the ways in which attempts at nuclear…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Kenyan activists intimidated as irked citizens stage online protest against IMF loans
~ Russian peacekeepers deny foreign reporters access to Nagorno-Karabakh
~ A balancing act between benefits and risks: making sense of the latest vaccine news
~ Design makes a place a prison or a home. Turning 'human-centred' vision for aged care into reality
~ Australia's bungled COVID vaccine rollout suffers another setback. Here's how we can get it back on track
~ Australian vaccine rollout needs all hands on deck after the latest AstraZeneca news, mass vaccination hubs included
~ Hunter Biden admits what US Secret Service had denied about him
~ US: End Misguided Public Health Border Expulsions
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the government's vaccine headache and sexual harassment response
~ Vaccination alone will not provide full protection. When borders open, NZ will still be managing COVID-19
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter