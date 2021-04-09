Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: End Misguided Public Health Border Expulsions

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image An asylum seeking family from Guatemala stands on the Paso del Norte international bridge. After border agents turned the family away at the port of entry, the family swam across the Rio Grande. © 2021 David Peinado/NurPhoto via AP (Washington, DC) – The United States government’s summary expulsion of irregular border crossers without regard to their asylum claims or need for protection on ostensible public health grounds puts lives at risk and violates US obligations under international law, Human Rights Watch said today in releasing a “question and answer” analysis.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Kenyan activists intimidated as irked citizens stage online protest against IMF loans
~ Russian peacekeepers deny foreign reporters access to Nagorno-Karabakh
~ There's a long and devastating history behind the proposal for a nuclear waste dump in South Australia
~ A balancing act between benefits and risks: making sense of the latest vaccine news
~ Design makes a place a prison or a home. Turning 'human-centred' vision for aged care into reality
~ Australia's bungled COVID vaccine rollout suffers another setback. Here's how we can get it back on track
~ Australian vaccine rollout needs all hands on deck after the latest AstraZeneca news, mass vaccination hubs included
~ Hunter Biden admits what US Secret Service had denied about him
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the government's vaccine headache and sexual harassment response
~ Vaccination alone will not provide full protection. When borders open, NZ will still be managing COVID-19
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter