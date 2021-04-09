Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Design makes a place a prison or a home. Turning 'human-centred' vision for aged care into reality

By Jan Golembiewski, Researcher, University of Technology Sydney
Remaking aged care in Australia starts with embracing people-centred design. Instead of the institutional model with its focus on restraint, we need to understand and design for people's needs.


© The Conversation -


