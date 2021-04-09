Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia's bungled COVID vaccine rollout suffers another setback. Here's how we can get it back on track

By Adrian Esterman, Professor of Biostatistics and Epidemiology, University of South Australia
This shift in focus away from AstraZeneca to the Pfizer vaccine has serious impacts on the timing of the rollout and public confidence in the AstraZeneca vaccine.


© The Conversation -


