Australian vaccine rollout needs all hands on deck after the latest AstraZeneca news, mass vaccination hubs included
By Mark Hanly, Research Fellow, UNSW
C Raina MacIntyre, Professor of Global Biosecurity, NHMRC Principal Research Fellow, Head, Biosecurity Program, Kirby Institute, UNSW
Ian Caterson, Medical Lead, Royal Prince Alfred Hospital COVID Vaccination Clinic, Sydney Local Health District, Boden Professor of Human Nutrition, School of Life and Environmental Sciences, University of Sydney
Louisa Jorm, Director, Centre for Big Data Research in Health, UNSW
Oisin Fitzgerald, PhD Candidate, UNSW
Timothy Churches, Senior Research Fellow, South Western Sydney Clinical School, UNSW
Australia’s vaccine rollout is due to be reset after the news last night the AstraZeneca vaccine would not be recommended for people under 50. Instead, this age group will be…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, April 9, 2021