Human Rights Observatory

Here's why the Coalition favours optional preferential voting: it would devastate Labor

By Benjamin Reilly, Professor, University of Western Australia
New research examines how recent federal elections would have been affected if optional preferential voting had been used. The results were not favourable to Labor.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


