Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The coronavirus pandemic has forced parents' hands on data collection and privacy issues

By Claudiu Popa, Author and Lecturer in Fintech Cybersecurity, Information Risk and Enterprise Privacy Management, University of Toronto
The coronavirus pandemic has entrenched educational technologies in schools. Parents and guardians have been forced to relinquish their children's privacy, without assurance of protection.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


