Human Rights Observatory

Anxious about going out into the world? You're not alone, but there's help

By Claudia Finkelstein, Associate Professor of Medicine, Michigan State University
As more people become vaccinated, many of them are eager to resume their social lives. And yet, many are fearful, and some may not want to return to life as they previously experienced it.


