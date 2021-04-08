Tolerance.ca
Vital signs: to fix Australia's housing affordability crisis, negative gearing must go

By Richard Holden, Professor of Economics, UNSW
House prices are back in the news, and out of control.

In the past three months the median house price in Sydney has risen by more than A$100,000 to A$1.12 million. Sydney’s median residential property price (including houses and apartments) is now 2.6% above its previous high-water mark, recorded in August 2017, before lending criteria were tightened (and COVID-19 struck).

Even areas far from central Sydney, such…


