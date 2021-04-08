Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How we found hints of new particles or forces of nature – and why it could change physics

By Themis Bowcock, Professor of Particle Physics, University of Liverpool
Mark Lancaster, Professor of Physics, University of Manchester
Seven years ago, a huge magnet was transported over 3,200 miles (5,150km) across land and sea, in the hope of studying a subatomic particle called a muon.

Muons are closely related to electrons, which orbit every atom and form the building blocks of matter. The electron and muon both have properties precisely predicted by our current best scientific theory describing the subatomic, quantum world, the standard model of particle physics.

A whole generation of scientists…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


