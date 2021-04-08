Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Syria: Government Stealing Opponents’ Land

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Syrian farmers harvest olives in Idlib, Syria on November 21, 2020. Despite the negative effects of fertilization, tree pruning and transportation costs as well as the increase in fuel prices, farmers started to harvest olives, their main source of their income. The land pictured is not representative of the cases investigated by Human Rights Watch. © 2020 Muhammed Abdullah/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images (Beirut) – Syrian authorities are unlawfully confiscating the homes and lands of Syrians who fled Syrian-Russian military attacks in Idlib and Hama governorates,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


