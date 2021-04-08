Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Chad: Pre-Election Crackdown on Opponents

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People in the streets of N'Djamena, Chad’s capital, protest against President Idriss Déby Itno running for a sixth term in the April 11, 2021 election. © Private, March 27, 2021, Ndjamena, Chad (Nairobi) – Chad’s security forces have ruthlessly cracked down on protesters and the political opposition in the lead-up to the country’s April 11, 2021 presidential election, harming Chadians’ right to freely choose their elected representatives, Human Rights Watch said today. Incumbent President Idriss Déby Itno, who has ruled Chad since December 1990 when he removed the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


