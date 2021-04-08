Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UN Chief Should Support Remote Investigation in Xinjiang

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A guard tower and barbed wire fences are seen around a facility in the Kunshan Industrial Park in Artux, western China's Xinjiang region, December 3, 2018. © 2018 AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is hoping the Chinese government will grant UN experts unrestricted access to detention centers in Xinjiang where over a million Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims have faced torture and myriad other human rights abuses. But he should make clear to Beijing that an investigation can take place with or without access. In a recent interview…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


