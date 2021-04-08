Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

British people have unusual views on inequality – new study

By Bobby Duffy, Professor of Public Policy and Director of the Policy Institute, King's College London
Share this article
The end of lockdowns is in sight but the road out of these restrictions is only the start of a much longer journey to a full recovery from the pandemic.

The crisis has ruthlessly exposed how our vulnerability to shocks varies hugely. The extent to which our lives have been altered by the experiences of the past year is determined by a complex web of existing inequalities – across genders, age groups, races, income levels, social classes and places.

In this context, it’s vital to understand which types of inequalities Britons see as most pressing. Public perceptions not only…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Company directors can't serve two masters: what went wrong at Australia Post
~ What happens when your arts minister suffers from cultural cringe?
~ The zombie company problem and what it means for our economies – podcast
~ Grattan on Friday: Scott Morrison finds strong women can be tough players
~ Ukraine: rapid escalation of conflict in 2014 has lessons for today
~ The government's 'roadmap' for dealing with sexual harassment falls short. What we need is radical change
~ What is thrombocytopenia, the rare blood condition possibly linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine?
~ AstraZeneca's blood clot risk is incredibly small. Australia shouldn't follow the UK's lead of offering under 30s another vaccine
~ Madrid's central mosque was bankrolling Al Qaeda
~ Marine life is fleeing the equator to cooler waters. History tells us this could trigger a mass extinction event
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter