Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Company directors can't serve two masters: what went wrong at Australia Post

By Jason Harris, Professor of Corporate Law, University of Sydney
Shareholder primacy is often said to be the guiding principle of corporations.

The idea is that they exist to benefit their shareholders by providing dividends and capital gains, the more the better.

Fifty years ago, Nobel Prize winning economist Milton Friedman went as far as to argue that was the only responsibility of companies — to make as much for their shareholders as the law would allow.

These days, most boards…


