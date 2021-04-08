Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The government's 'roadmap' for dealing with sexual harassment falls short. What we need is radical change

By Emma Golledge, Director, Kingsford Legal Centre; Senior Lecturer, UNSW Law, UNSW
Dianne Anagnos, Principal Solicitor, Kingsford Legal Centre, UNSW
Madeleine Causbrook, Research Assistant at Kingsford Legal Centre, UNSW
Sean Bowes, Law Reform Solicitor and Clinical Supervisor at the Kingsford Legal Centre, UNSW
The government's response to Kate Jenkins' landmark report on sexual harassment in the workplace includes several positive measures. On the whole, however, it doesn't go far enough.


