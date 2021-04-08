Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is thrombocytopenia, the rare blood condition possibly linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine?

By Anthony Zulli, Associate professor, Victoria University
Maja Husaric, Senior Lecturer; MD, Victoria University
Maximilian de Courten, Professor in Global Public Health and Director of the Mitchell Institute, Victoria University
Vasso Apostolopoulos, Professor of Immunology and Associate Provost, Research Partnerships, Victoria University
Share this article
Scientists have called it "vaccine-induced prothrombotic immune thrombocytopenia", or VIPIT. The condition is characterised by a shortage of platelets in the blood.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The government's 'roadmap' for dealing with sexual harassment falls short. What we need is radical change
~ AstraZeneca's blood clot risk is incredibly small. Australia shouldn't follow the UK's lead of offering under 30s another vaccine
~ Madrid's central mosque was bankrolling Al Qaeda
~ Marine life is fleeing the equator to cooler waters. History tells us this could trigger a mass extinction event
~ Passive vaping: an impending threat to bystanders
~ How The Conversation’s journalism made a difference in March
~ As international travellers return to Melbourne, will it be third time lucky for Victoria's controversial hotel quarantine system?
~ With the government on the ropes, Anthony Albanese has a fighting chance
~ 'Our dad's painting is hiding, in secret place': how Aboriginal rock art can live on even when gone
~ Clean energy? The world’s demand for copper could be catastrophic for communities and environments
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter