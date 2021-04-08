Marine life is fleeing the equator to cooler waters. History tells us this could trigger a mass extinction event
By Anthony Richardson, Professor, The University of Queensland
Chhaya Chaudhary, University of Auckland
David Schoeman, Professor of Global-Change Ecology, University of the Sunshine Coast
Mark John Costello, Professor, University of Auckland
Climate change has already made tropical oceans too hot for some marine species to survive. As they flee towards the poles, the implications for ecosystems and human livelihoods will be profound.
© The Conversation
