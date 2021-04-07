'Our dad's painting is hiding, in secret place': how Aboriginal rock art can live on even when gone
By Joakim Goldhahn, Kimberley Foundation Ian Potter Chair in Rock Art, Centre of Rock Art Research + Management, University of Western Australia
Paul S.C.Taçon, Chair in Rock Art Research and Director of the Place, Evolution and Rock Art Heritage Unit (PERAHU), Griffith University
How does rock art matter? New research finds it can act as a kind of intergenerational media –even when no longer visible to the eye.
- Wednesday, April 7, 2021