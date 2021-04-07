Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Clean energy? The world’s demand for copper could be catastrophic for communities and environments

By Deanna Kemp, Professor and Director, Centre for Social Responsibility in Mining, The University of Queensland
Eleonore Lebre, Research Fellow, Centre for Social Responsibility in Mining, The University of Queensland
John Owen, Professorial Research Fellow, The University of Queensland
Richard K Valenta, Director - WH Bryan Mining and Geology Research Centre - The Sustainable Minerals Institute, The University of Queensland
Share this article
The benefits of switching to clean energy are huge. As with any industrial activity, the transition has potential environmental and social impacts.

As we head towards net-zero emissions, record quantities of copper will be required. Copper is critical for solar panels, wind turbines, electric vehicles and battery storage.

Unfortunately, we’re headed for a supply crunch. Market…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ As international travellers return to Melbourne, will it be third time lucky for Victoria's controversial hotel quarantine system?
~ With the government on the ropes, Anthony Albanese has a fighting chance
~ 'Our dad's painting is hiding, in secret place': how Aboriginal rock art can live on even when gone
~ From fireballs in the sky to a shark in the stars: the astronomical artistry of Segar Passi
~ Canadians should be able to access dental care with a health card instead of a credit card
~ Medical schools need to prepare doctors for revolutionary advances in genetics
~ Counterterrorism Police ‘Clean Up’ After Tibetan Monk’s Death
~ New Laws Further Stifle Freedom of Speech in Belarus
~ Sustainability rankings don't always identify sustainable companies
~ The ocean is becoming more stable – here's why that might not be a good thing
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter