Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canadians should be able to access dental care with a health card instead of a credit card

By Hasan Sheikh, Lecturer, Department of Family and Community Medicine, University of Toronto
Oral health is a key part of overall health, but many Canadians skip dental care due to the cost, resulting in emergency room visits and health issues. It's time for a dental care plan for all Canadians.


© The Conversation -


