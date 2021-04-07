Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Counterterrorism Police ‘Clean Up’ After Tibetan Monk’s Death

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Following the January 19 death in police custody of a teenage Tibetan monk, Chinese authorities have commenced an operation to “clean up” Tibetan homes in the grassland town of Dza Wonpo, Sichuan province. Tenzin Nyima died from injuries he received while being detained after participating in a peaceful protest with three other monks. Now, it seems, officials are looking to clamp down on any further information getting out. Click to expand Image Screenshot of a video showing dozens of police and commandos parading through the town of Dza Wonpo, carrying a large red flag and shouting…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ As international travellers return to Melbourne, will it be third time lucky for Victoria's controversial hotel quarantine system?
~ With the government on the ropes, Anthony Albanese has a fighting chance
~ 'Our dad's painting is hiding, in secret place': how Aboriginal rock art can live on even when gone
~ Clean energy? The world’s demand for copper could be catastrophic for communities and environments
~ From fireballs in the sky to a shark in the stars: the astronomical artistry of Segar Passi
~ Canadians should be able to access dental care with a health card instead of a credit card
~ Medical schools need to prepare doctors for revolutionary advances in genetics
~ New Laws Further Stifle Freedom of Speech in Belarus
~ Sustainability rankings don't always identify sustainable companies
~ The ocean is becoming more stable – here's why that might not be a good thing
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter