Sustainability rankings don't always identify sustainable companies
By Rumina Dhalla, Associate Professor, Organizational Studies and Sustainable Commerce and Director, Institute for Sustainable Commerce, University of Guelph
Felix Arndt, John F. Wood Chair in Entrepreneurship, University of Guelph
Some companies rank high on some lists that measure environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives, and rank near the bottom on other lists. Which rankings should we trust?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, April 7, 2021