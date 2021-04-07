Tolerance.ca
The ocean is becoming more stable – here's why that might not be a good thing

By Phil Hosegood, Associate Professor in Physical Oceanography, University of Plymouth
If you’ve ever been seasick, “stable” may be the last word you associate with the ocean. But as global temperatures rise, the world’s oceans are technically becoming more stable.

When scientists talk about ocean stability, they refer to how much the different layers of the sea mix with each other. A recent study analysed over a million samples and found that, over the past five decades, the stability of the ocean increased at a rate that was six times faster than scientists were anticipating.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


