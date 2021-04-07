Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: UN Should Ensure Women’s Full Role in Talks

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres attends a press conference in Kabul, Afghanistan on June 14, 2017. © 2017 KYDPL KYODO (New York) – Women should have full participation in the talks between Afghan government officials, opposition political leaders, and the Taliban under United Nations auspices, Human Rights Watch said today. Human rights advocates in Afghanistan have raised concerns that women and victims’ organizations will be sidelined in the talks, tentatively scheduled for April 16, 2021, in Istanbul. Senior UN officials – notably Secretary-General António…


