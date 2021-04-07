Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Handshakes and hugs are good for you – it's vital they make a comeback after the pandemic

By Simon Nicholas Williams, Senior Lecturer in People and Organisation, Swansea University
Kimberly Dienes, Lecturer in Clinical and Health Psychology, Swansea University
Share this article
Physical contact is important for our mental health and social bonding. We need to bring it back as soon as it's safe to do so.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Income, age and obesity: South Asia's advantages in the COVID-19 pandemic
~ For stateless and scattered Tibetans, a new online tool helps voters make an informed choice
~ How to stop psychopaths and narcissists from winning positions of power
~ Should cyberwar be met with physical force? Moral philosophy can help us decide
~ How organisational culture affects business performance in Nigeria
~ How insecurity affects the lives of everyone in the Niger Delta
~ We discovered that whale and dolphin brains produce lots of heat. Why it matters
~ The toll and toil it took to cleave the Suez Canal through the Egyptian desert
~ Mentorship programmes in Kenya can make graduates more employable. Here's how one works
~ How gratitude for nature can rein in your existential angst about climate change
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter