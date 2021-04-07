Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to stop psychopaths and narcissists from winning positions of power

By Steve Taylor, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, Leeds Beckett University
Share this article
One of the human race’s biggest problems has been that people who occupy positions of power are often incapable of using power in a responsible way. In the past, this was mostly due to hereditary systems which assigned power to kings and lords and others, who often didn’t have the intellectual or moral capacity to use their power well. But in more recent times, it seems as though power attracts ruthless and narcissistic people with a severe lack of empathy and conscience.

In psychology,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Income, age and obesity: South Asia's advantages in the COVID-19 pandemic
~ For stateless and scattered Tibetans, a new online tool helps voters make an informed choice
~ Handshakes and hugs are good for you – it's vital they make a comeback after the pandemic
~ Should cyberwar be met with physical force? Moral philosophy can help us decide
~ How organisational culture affects business performance in Nigeria
~ How insecurity affects the lives of everyone in the Niger Delta
~ We discovered that whale and dolphin brains produce lots of heat. Why it matters
~ The toll and toil it took to cleave the Suez Canal through the Egyptian desert
~ Mentorship programmes in Kenya can make graduates more employable. Here's how one works
~ How gratitude for nature can rein in your existential angst about climate change
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter