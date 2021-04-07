Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Should cyberwar be met with physical force? Moral philosophy can help us decide

By Christopher J. Finlay, Professor in Political Theory, Durham University
In conventional warfare, it’s accepted that if a state finds itself under attack, it’s entitled to respond – either with defensive force, or with a counterattack. But it’s less clear how countries should respond to cyber-attacks: state-backed hacks which often have dangerous real-world implications.

The 2020 SolarWinds hack, attributed to state-backed Russian hackers, breached security at around 100 private companies. But it also infiltrated nine US federal…


© The Conversation -


