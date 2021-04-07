Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How organisational culture affects business performance in Nigeria

By Anthony Abiodun Eniola, PhD, Senior Researcher, Landmark University
The small and medium scale enterprise (SME) sector plays a critical economic role in both developed and developing countries. It is a significant source of job creation and contributes to innovation and technological growth.

In Nigeria, SMEs account for 96% of all businesses and 87% of employment in the agriculture and manufacturing sectors. However, in the last five years, they have contributed


