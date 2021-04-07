Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
~ Income, age and obesity: South Asia's advantages in the COVID-19 pandemic
~ For stateless and scattered Tibetans, a new online tool helps voters make an informed choice
~ Handshakes and hugs are good for you – it's vital they make a comeback after the pandemic
~ How to stop psychopaths and narcissists from winning positions of power
~ Should cyberwar be met with physical force? Moral philosophy can help us decide
~ How organisational culture affects business performance in Nigeria
~ We discovered that whale and dolphin brains produce lots of heat. Why it matters
~ The toll and toil it took to cleave the Suez Canal through the Egyptian desert
~ Mentorship programmes in Kenya can make graduates more employable. Here's how one works
~ How gratitude for nature can rein in your existential angst about climate change
