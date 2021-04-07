Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19: men create more antibodies after asymptomatic infections and keep them for longer – new research

By Jessica Williams, Research Associate in Cardiovascular Metabolism and Inflammation, Cardiff Metropolitan University
As COVID-19 has swept across the globe, it seems that high transmission rates have partly been driven by a large number of people catching the virus, not experiencing symptoms and then unknowingly passing it on. Despite this, the screening of asymptomatic people for signs of infection hasn’t been widespread, due to costs and limits on testing capacity. We therefore have only limited understanding of the role that asymptomatic people play in the spread of the disease.

There are other things we don’t fully understand either. We know that the production of protective antibodies following…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


