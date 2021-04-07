Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Shamima Begum: what the media's fixation on her ‘western’ clothing means for Muslim women

By Fatima Rajina, Legacy in Action Research Fellow, Stephen Lawrence Research Centre, De Montfort University
Share this article
Europe’s fascination with Muslim women, their bodies and their clothing choices – as seen in the passing of discriminatory face covering bans in several countries – shows no sign of abating. Throughout the western world, Muslim women have become expendable commodities, with offensive tropes dominating news coverage on a regular basis. In recent years in the UK, the most high profile victim of such rhetoric has arguably been Shamima Begum.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court ruled Begum could not challenge…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Handshakes and hugs are good for you – it's vital they make a comeback after the pandemic
~ How to stop psychopaths and narcissists from winning positions of power
~ Should cyberwar be met with physical force? Moral philosophy can help us decide
~ How organisational culture affects business performance in Nigeria
~ How insecurity affects the lives of everyone in the Niger Delta
~ We discovered that whale and dolphin brains produce lots of heat. Why it matters
~ The toll and toil it took to cleave the Suez Canal through the Egyptian desert
~ Mentorship programmes in Kenya can make graduates more employable. Here's how one works
~ How gratitude for nature can rein in your existential angst about climate change
~ Sustainability rankings don't always identify ethical companies
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter