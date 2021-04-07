Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

British people see geographical inequalities as most pressing – not gender or race

By Bobby Duffy, Professor of Public Policy and Director of the Policy Institute, King's College London
Share this article
The end of lockdowns is in sight but the road out of these restrictions is only the start of a much longer journey to a full recovery from the pandemic.

The crisis has ruthlessly exposed how our vulnerability to shocks varies hugely. The extent to which our lives have been altered by the experiences of the past year is determined by a complex web of existing inequalities – across genders, age groups, races, income levels, social classes and places.

In this context, it’s vital to understand which types of inequalities Britons see as most pressing. Public perceptions not only…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Handshakes and hugs are good for you – it's vital they make a comeback after the pandemic
~ How to stop psychopaths and narcissists from winning positions of power
~ Should cyberwar be met with physical force? Moral philosophy can help us decide
~ How organisational culture affects business performance in Nigeria
~ How insecurity affects the lives of everyone in the Niger Delta
~ We discovered that whale and dolphin brains produce lots of heat. Why it matters
~ The toll and toil it took to cleave the Suez Canal through the Egyptian desert
~ Mentorship programmes in Kenya can make graduates more employable. Here's how one works
~ How gratitude for nature can rein in your existential angst about climate change
~ Sustainability rankings don't always identify ethical companies
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter