Scientists need to become better communicators, but it's hard to measure whether training works
By Robert Wyss, Professor Emeritus of Journalism, University of Connecticut
Margaret Rubega, Associate Professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, University of Connecticut
Robert Capers, Researcher in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, University of Connecticut
#Scicomm is a hashtag, and there are many programs that claim to teach scientists how to be better communicators. But it's hard to show exactly what they're accomplishing.
- Wednesday, April 7, 2021