Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Embrace the unexpected: To teach AI how to handle new situations, change the rules of the game

By Mayank Kejriwal, Research Assistant Professor of Computer Science, University of Southern California
Share this article
Humans often stumble when they encounter the unexpected, but they tend to adapt and move on. Artificial intelligence systems, not so much.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Handshakes and hugs are good for you – it's vital they make a comeback after the pandemic
~ How to stop psychopaths and narcissists from winning positions of power
~ Should cyberwar be met with physical force? Moral philosophy can help us decide
~ How organisational culture affects business performance in Nigeria
~ How insecurity affects the lives of everyone in the Niger Delta
~ We discovered that whale and dolphin brains produce lots of heat. Why it matters
~ The toll and toil it took to cleave the Suez Canal through the Egyptian desert
~ Mentorship programmes in Kenya can make graduates more employable. Here's how one works
~ How gratitude for nature can rein in your existential angst about climate change
~ Sustainability rankings don't always identify ethical companies
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter