Vaccine guilt is good – as long it doesn’t stop you from getting a shot
By Elizabeth Lanphier, Assistant Professor, Pediatrics and Ethics Center Faculty, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine
Am I really eligible? Isn't there someone more worthy of getting immunized before me? A bioethicist explains that such feelings of guilt are understandable. In fact, they are good for society.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, April 7, 2021