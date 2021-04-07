Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Here's how to help your kids break out of their pandemic bubble and transition back to being with others

By Dominique A. Phillips, Ph.D. Student in Clinical Psychology, University of Miami
Jill Ehrenreich-May, Professor of Psychology and Director of the Child and Adolescent Mood and Anxiety Treatment Program, University of Miami
After more than a year of isolation and empty schedules, some kids might be apprehensive or anxious about interacting with the outside world. Psychology experts provide tips to ease the transition.


© The Conversation -


