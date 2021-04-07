Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Foreign aid can help stem the decline of democracy, if used in the right way

By Rachel M Gisselquist, Senior Research Fellow, World Institute for Development Economics Research (UNU-WIDER), United Nations University
Miguel Niño-Zarazúa, Non-Resident Senior Research Fellow, World Institute for Development Economics Research (UNU-WIDER), United Nations University
Share this article
Democracy is having a hard time. In India, once the world’s largest democracy, the pandemic has hastened the country’s slide toward authoritarianism. In the US, the Trump administration’s attacks on democratic norms reached new lows when the former president, backed by the Republican party, refused to accept his loss in the November 2020 elections.

In fact studies…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Handshakes and hugs are good for you – it's vital they make a comeback after the pandemic
~ How to stop psychopaths and narcissists from winning positions of power
~ Should cyberwar be met with physical force? Moral philosophy can help us decide
~ How organisational culture affects business performance in Nigeria
~ How insecurity affects the lives of everyone in the Niger Delta
~ We discovered that whale and dolphin brains produce lots of heat. Why it matters
~ The toll and toil it took to cleave the Suez Canal through the Egyptian desert
~ Mentorship programmes in Kenya can make graduates more employable. Here's how one works
~ How gratitude for nature can rein in your existential angst about climate change
~ Sustainability rankings don't always identify ethical companies
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter