Foreign aid can help stem the decline of democracy, if used in the right way
By Rachel M Gisselquist, Senior Research Fellow, World Institute for Development Economics Research (UNU-WIDER), United Nations University
Miguel Niño-Zarazúa, Non-Resident Senior Research Fellow, World Institute for Development Economics Research (UNU-WIDER), United Nations University
Democracy is having a hard time. In India, once the world’s largest democracy, the pandemic has hastened the country’s slide toward authoritarianism. In the US, the Trump administration’s attacks on democratic norms reached new lows when the former president, backed by the Republican party, refused to accept his loss in the November 2020 elections.
In fact studies…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, April 7, 2021