RSF laureates support jailed Vietnamese journalist Pham Doan Trang

NewsAs Pham Doan Trang, the Vietnamese recipient of the 2019 Reporters Without Borders (RSF) Press Freedom Prize for Impact, completes her sixth month in detention, RSF asked several other RSF laureates to comment on her case. All of them called for her immediate and unconditional release.We learned of this Vietnamese journalist’s arrest exactly six months ago. Plainclothes policemen arrested her at her Ho Chi Minh City home on the night of 6 October 2020.


