Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia urgently needs mass COVID vaccination hubs. But we need more vaccines first

By Mary-Louise McLaws, Professor of Epidemiology Healthcare Infection and Infectious Diseases Control, UNSW
Share this article
We need to stop relying on small GP clinics and urgently move towards using mass vaccination hubs like stadiums, schools and parks.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ RSF laureates support jailed Vietnamese journalist Pham Doan Trang
~ Where did Buddhism get its reputation for peace?
~ The common cold might protect you from coronavirus – here's how
~ How to Chart an Equitable Exit from the Pandemic
~ Crime is rife on farms, yet reporting remains stubbornly low. Here's how new initiatives are making progress
~ 4 key areas of cooperation for growing Indonesia and Gulf countries partnership
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Stephen Duckett on what's gone wrong with the rollout
~ JobKeeper and JobMaker have left too many young people on the dole queue
~ Sub-Saharan Africa: The devastating impact of conflicts compounded by COVID-19
~ Perfecting self-driving cars – can it be done?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter