Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The common cold might protect you from coronavirus – here's how

By Matthew James, Research Assistant, Wellcome-Wolfson Institute for Experimental Medicine, Queen's University Belfast
Share this article
We often assume that viral infections are caused by individual virus types. But in reality, we’re exposed to many viruses on a day to day basis, and co-infection – where someone is simultaneously infected by two or more virus types – is quite common.

The cells lining our throat and lower airways are exposed to the environment around us, making them a prime target for co-infection by respiratory viruses. These range from common-cold-causing rhinoviruses to the more serious influenza viruses, which are often the cause of global pandemics.

One of the most frequent outcomes…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ RSF laureates support jailed Vietnamese journalist Pham Doan Trang
~ Australia urgently needs mass COVID vaccination hubs. But we need more vaccines first
~ Where did Buddhism get its reputation for peace?
~ How to Chart an Equitable Exit from the Pandemic
~ Crime is rife on farms, yet reporting remains stubbornly low. Here's how new initiatives are making progress
~ 4 key areas of cooperation for growing Indonesia and Gulf countries partnership
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Stephen Duckett on what's gone wrong with the rollout
~ JobKeeper and JobMaker have left too many young people on the dole queue
~ Sub-Saharan Africa: The devastating impact of conflicts compounded by COVID-19
~ Perfecting self-driving cars – can it be done?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter