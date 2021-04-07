Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

How to Chart an Equitable Exit from the Pandemic

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A person in Soweto, South Africa receives an injection as they participate in a clinical trial for a Covid-19 vaccine in June 2020.  © 2020 Siphiwe Sibeko/AFP via Getty Images Today marks World Health Day with the World Health Organization (WHO) calling for increased government investment and cooperation to tackle global health inequities. Government policy and practice primarily determine the equity or otherwise of health outcomes both within and between countries. But the actions of pharmaceutical companies also have a huge impact on whether people have access…


© Human Rights Watch -


