Crime is rife on farms, yet reporting remains stubbornly low. Here's how new initiatives are making progress
By Kyle J.D. Mulrooney, Senior Lecturer in Criminology, Co-director of the Centre for Rural Criminology, University of New England
Alistair Harkness, Senior Lecturer in Criminology, Centre for Rural Criminology, University of New England
New research shows that four in five farmers in NSW have been the victim of some type of crime, yet reporting of crimes to police remains stubbornly low.
- Wednesday, April 7, 2021