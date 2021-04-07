Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Stephen Duckett on what's gone wrong with the rollout

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
As of Tuesday, only 920,334 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered - a fraction of the four million doses the Morrison government had promised by end-March.

The rollout’s complications and failures have sparked a backlash from some GPs, pharmacists, and states.

The federal government says the problems are mainly supply issues – notably, the failure of millions of doses to arrive from overseas. Also, CSL has had trouble quickly ramping up its production.

At the same time, there have been glitches in the logistics of delivery to doctors and…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Crime is rife on farms, yet reporting remains stubbornly low. Here's how new initiatives are making progress
~ 4 key areas of cooperation for growing Indonesia and Gulf countries partnership
~ JobKeeper and JobMaker have left too many young people on the dole queue
~ Sub-Saharan Africa: The devastating impact of conflicts compounded by COVID-19
~ Perfecting self-driving cars – can it be done?
~ Is Malcolm Turnbull the only Liberal who understands economics and climate science – or the only one who'll talk about it?
~ Tenderness, desire and politics: William Yang's work is a portrait of a life well lived
~ 'Potential for harm': Microsoft to make US$22 billion worth of augmented reality headsets for US Army
~ The successor to JobKeeper can't do its job. There's an urgent need for JobMaker II
~ Drug checking and an early warning network in Victoria could save lives: new coroner's report
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter